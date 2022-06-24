Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Absolutely Terrified’ After Roe v. Wade Decision

Taylor Swift is sharing her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. Retweeting a letter from Michelle Obama, the singer expressed her disappointment with the court’s decision to strip women of their rights to abortion access.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” she wrote. “That after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

In the Obama-written letter shared by Swift, the former First Lady wrote that she was “heartbroken” by the “horrifying” decision made by the Supreme Court, adding that it will have “devastating consequences” on the people it will affect.

“I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of the time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions,” Obama wrote. “A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born.”

Other musicians and celebrities also shared their disappointment and frustration with the Supreme Court decision.

“Today, Trump’s radical (Republican) Supreme court became responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women,” wrote Cher on Twitter. “They can’t be prosecuted, but make no mistake… ‘They are guilty.’ “

“Today is hard, but we are not done here because in this country the conversation and fight for our civil rights will always continue,” added Cyndi Lauper. “Equality for all, not just for some. Stand together with those who need our help most right now.”

Phoebe Bridgers just had two words to share: “Fucking evil.” Maren Morris, just three: “This is America.”

Meanwhile, John Legend shared a video of police officers in riot gear heading over to the Supreme Court building. “Storm troopers on their way to tell women to shut up and accept government-mandated childbirth,” he tweeted. “Sickening.”

Maggie Rogers made a direct assertion, writing, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.”

Hayley Kiyoko said she felt “sick to my stomach” after hearing the news of the SCOTUS decision. “I know so many people are terrified right now. Terrified doesn’t even express the pain,” she wrote. “You are not alone. Please know you have people in this world that are going to FIGHT LIKE HELL to get our constitutional rights back.”

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy, overturning the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined abortion protections in federal law, along with a subsequent decision that affirmed those protections in 1991.

“Roe and [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito declared. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”