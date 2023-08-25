Taylor Swift Makes Live Debuts of ‘Sweet Nothing,’ ‘I Forgot That You Existed’ in Mexico City

Taylor Swift is back on the road with Eras Tour, kicking off a string of shows in Mexico City on August 24th. It’s clear that the surprise song rules haven’t been reset yet: she debuted Lover opener “I Forgot That You Existed” and the Midnights lullaby “Sweet Nothing” at the show.

For Swift, it was her first time performing either track live. She performed the Lover track on the guitar before heading over to the piano to belt the more sobering "Sweet Nothing." She co-wrote the touching Midnights song with her ex, Joe Alwyn.

Swift wrapped up the first US leg of the Eras Tour earlier this month with six shows in LA. During the final show on August 9th, she announced the release date of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which will be out this October. Swift has three more shows in Mexico City before taking a longer break. She’ll play a run of shows in South America this November, then head to Japan in February.

Last night’s show in Mexico City was also Sabrina Carpenter’s debut as Swift’s opener. Carpenter will remain on tour with Swift through March as they traverse Asia and Australia early next year. Swift will then set out on her European tour dates next summer with Paramore opening. She returns to North America next fall, with dates in a few cities across the US and Canada she missed during this spring and summer run.