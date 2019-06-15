See Taylor Swift’s Surprise Performance at New York’s Stonewall Inn

Taylor Swift stopped by New York’s iconic LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Inn for a surprise performance on Friday night.

The singer made her appearance during AEG and Stonewall Inn’s pride celebration, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. While the event’s headliner Jesse Tyler Ferguson was presenting, Swift came onstage to perform an acoustic rendition of her 1989 single “Shake It Off.”

“I heard that this is Jesse’s favorite song to do at karaoke,” Swift said of the track. “So if there’s anything you feel like you want to jump in on, if there’s like, your part that you’re really good at, then, just sing, dance, just be yourself. This is a really safe space.” The Modern Family actor ended up returning to the stage to sing part of “Shake It Off” with Swift.

I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! 🌈 https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019

Swift’s surprise performance came just hours after she released her new single “You Need To Calm Down,” which features on her seventh studio album Lover and boasts lyrics in support of GLAAD and the LGBTQ+ community. The track’s release follows the record’s lead single “ME!” with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

On Thursday, the pop singer did an Instagram Live where she announced not only the release of her new single, but the title and release date of her forthcoming 18-track album.

Swift has been vocal about her advocacy for the LGBTQ community. At the onset of Pride Month on June 1st, she penned an open letter to Tennessee’s Republican Senator Lamar Alexander urging the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which curbs employers from discriminating against anyone because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Swift’s new album Lover is due August 23rd.