See Taylor Swift Surprise Engagement Party With Acoustic ‘King of My Heart’

Taylor Swift dropped into two fans’ engagement party to serenade them with the romantic Reputation anthem “King of My Heart.”

Alexander Goldschmidt orchestrated the surprise for his fiancé Ross Girard at their engagement party on Saturday where he said he was grateful for everyone keeping secrets surrounding their engagement, but there was one secret he didn’t trust anyone to keep.

“There was a person who … sort of played a part in all of this. So I would like to welcome, and you to give a warm welcome to, my friend Taylor,” Goldschmidt told his guests.

Swift appeared and explained that Goldschmidt had emailed her saying that the song was special to him and Girard.

“I’ve been off tour for a while but hopefully it’s still all right,” Swift said. “This is from Alex. It’s sung by me, but it’s from Alex.”

Swift, who is known for surprising her fans with private listening parties and even home visits, then sang an acoustic rendition of the track.