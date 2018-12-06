Rolling Stone
See Taylor Swift’s Surprise ‘Delicate’ Performance With Hayley Kiyoko

Lana Del Rey also performed with Jack Antonoff during his annual Ally Coalition benefit concert

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Jack Antonoff's Ally Coalition benefit show where she performed "Delicate" with Hayley Kiyoko.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during Jack Antonoff’s LGBTQ Youth organization The Ally Coalition‘s benefit concert on Wednesday, Pitchfork reports.

Playing the acoustic guitar, Swift joined Hayley Kiyoko to perform Reputation song “Delicate.” The pair sang together, with the audience joining in at the benefit held at Town Hall in New York, NY.

The event, which marks the organization’s fifth annual Talent Show, included a lineup comprising Antonoff’s Bleachers, Mitski, Rostam, Regina Spektor, fun.’s Andrew Dost and Lana Del Rey, who joined Antonoff to perform a new country-tinged song. The event also featured a stand-up set from Saturday Night Live alumnus Sasheer Zamata.

Founded by Antonoff and his sister Rachel who hosted the Talent Show, the nonprofit Ally Coalition raises funds, creates awareness and advocates for at-risk LGBTQ youth through various events held throughout the year. In January, Lorde teamed with Antonoff to perform Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me” for the fourth Talent Show installment.

