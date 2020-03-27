 Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow on Songs for Times of Crisis - Rolling Stone
Exclusive: Hear Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow on Soothing Songs for Times of Crisis

Plus, the National’s Matt Berninger expresses hope that great art can come out of the current crisis

Brian Hiatt

Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow on Songs Giving Them Comfort

A special new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast focuses on songs of comfort in our all-too-troubled times, with Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow, and the National’s Matt Berninger all weighing in the music that’s giving them solace right now.

To hear the entire episode right now, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

“During this time I’m definitely turning to musical nostalgia to find comfort,” says Swift, who’s posted a Spotify playlist of her selections, doubling as a celebration of Women’s History Month. “And some of the artists I’ve been listening to are the female songwriters I would listen to obsessively while I was in my formative years.”

Stevie Nicks weighs in on the glories of Harry Styles’ Fine Line; Sheryl Crow gives a glimpse of her social-distancing life with her kids in Nashville and explains why she’s been listening to music from her childhood, while Berninger expresses hope that great art can come out of the current crisis.

Also in the episode, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for a live discussion, while Rolling Stone staffers Brenna Ehrlich, Samantha Hissong, Kory Grow, Hank Shteamer, and Jason Fine also weigh in with their picks, from Bon Iver to the Police to the death metal band Ulcerate.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts)

