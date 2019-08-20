Taylor Swift, Spotify Celebrate ‘Lover’ With ‘Love, Taylor’ Playlist

Taylor Swift is partnering with Spotify to unveil exclusive content tied to the release of her new album, Lover, out this Friday, August 23rd. The content, as well as the album, will be housed in the Love, Taylor: Lover Enhanced Album playlist on the streaming service.

Each day leading up to Friday, Swift will reveal never before seen or heard lyrics from songs off Lover via spoken audio messages and physical “love letters” left in various locations around the world. Swift kicked off the countdown today, August 20th, adding an audio message to the playlist that features the lyrics “I can’t talk to you when you’re like this. Staring out the window like I’m not your favorite town. I’m New York City.” The lyrics were also featured in a full-page New York Times advertisement.

📷 | Taylor Nation have revealed what appears to be new lyrics for an unreleased song from ‘Lover’ in an ad in the @nytimes as part of a promotional series for Spotify (lyrics from ‘Lover’ were spotted earlier on in the day in the same format) pic.twitter.com/4CxuDFuSCL — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 20, 2019

The Love, Taylor playlist also boasts a welcome video from Swift, the four previously-released Lover tracks, a handwritten note made with the Canvas tool and some of Swift’s favorite love songs. These include Nicki Minaj’s “Come See About Me,” Dixie Chicks’ “Easy Silence,” Blondie’s “Maria,” and Liz Phair’s “Why Can’t I?” Come Friday, the playlist will contain the entirety of Lover along with messages from Swift, stories behind the songs and more.

Lover is Swift’s seventh album. So far, the released songs “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Archer,” “Lover” and “Me!” feature alternating production from Joel Little and Jack Antonoff. Swift revealed the Lover track list on Friday, which confirmed a long-speculated collaboration with the Dixie Chicks. At 18 tracks, Lover will be Swift’s longest album thus far.