Taylor Swift Delivers Moving ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ on ‘Together at Home’ Special

Taylor Swift delivered a stripped-down at-home rendition of her Lover song “Soon You’ll Get Better” – a fitting choice given the global pandemic – as part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special, which raised funds for COVID-19 relief.

The performance came a day after Swift announced that she was forced to cancel her entire slate of 2020 concerts — as well as postpone her planned Lover Fests until 2021 — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Swift tweeted Friday. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Earlier this month, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of independent record stores, it was revealed that Swift secretly supplied the employees of Nashville shop Grimey’s New & Preloved Music with money for each employee and three months’ worth of health care. The singer has also quietly contributed money to fans impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”) the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves (performing “Butterfly”), Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.