Taylor Swift Unveils New Song Title ‘Karma’ From ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has released another new song title from her upcoming Midnights album, which arrives on Oct. 21. At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, Swift dropped another “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episode on TikTok to reveal Track 11’s song name, “Karma.”

As with previous episodes, Swift spun a bingo cage that dropped a ball with the track number and she picked up a red phone to deliver the song name that corresponds in the track list. On Tuesday, she revealed Track Nine “Bejeweled” and shared Track Three “Anti-Hero” on Sunday, while last week she revealed Track Two “Maroon” and Track Six “Midnight Rain.” She has also shared the names for the songs “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind.”

Beyond sharing the song titles, she offered a bit of insight into “Anti-Hero,” which she said is among her favorites because “it’s really honest.”

“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” she said of the song in a video she shared on Instagram. She added: “Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person… This song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves. And it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with.”

There are five more reveals left to complete the 13 tracks, so fans can expect more “Midnights Mayhem” episodes to arrive in the coming days.

Swift also recently shared that the artwork on the four colored vinyl pressings of Midnights combine to assemble a clock and teased the return of frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff in a video captioned “The making of Midnights.”