Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Snow on the Beach’ Live, Praises Lana Del Rey at Las Vegas Show

Taylor Swift was among the millions celebrating Lana Del Rey Release Day Friday, as Swift effusively praised the singer and performed their Midnights collaboration “Snow on the Beach” for the first time live Friday at her The Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas.

During the “Surprise Songs” portion her otherwise inflexible setlist, Swift prefaced to the Allegiant Stadium crowd, “I’m going to talk about something, but I just have to tell you first of all: I’m going to talk about another artist, but that artist is not here, OK?” She then showered some love for Del Rey’s just-released LP.

“Lana Del Rey put out a new album,” Swift said (via Billboard). “It’s called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Guys, it’s so good. You probably already know that, but it’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist.”

Swift continued, “She knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called ‘Snow on the Beach’ because she’s a generous king. She did that for me, and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play ‘Snow on the Beach.’” Trending The Other Woman in the Trump-Stormy Daniels Saga Tells All Kanye West Says Jonah Hill in '21 Jump Street' 'Made Me Like Jewish People Again' Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Testimony Drags Taylor Swift Into the Courtroom Fox's ‘News’ Division Refused to Promote Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 Tape B.S.: Report

Swift then gave the track its live premiere with an acoustic rendition. “Snow on the Beach” wasn’t the only surprise of the acoustic set: Swift also performed her self-titled album’s “Our Song” for the first time since 2018 in honor of Beabadoobee, who served as opening act Friday.

The Eras Tour continues tonight at Allegiant Stadium.