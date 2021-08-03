 Taylor Swift Pays Calls Simone Biles a 'Hero' in NBC Olympics Clip - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Must-Have Accessory at This Year's Met Gala? A Vaccine
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Simone Biles After Her Bronze Medal Win at Tokyo Olympics

“Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature… it still is,” singer says of “hero” gymnast

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women's Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor Swift called Simone Biles a “hero” following her bronze medal win for her balance beam routine at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The singer narrated a video shared on Twitter for NBC’s broadcast of the events later that evening. Biles responded to the tribute, saying it brought her to tears.

“What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect from them? What do we need from them?,” Swift says in the spot. “What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything.”

The clip features Biles discussing putting “mental health first, because it shows how strong of a competitor, a person that you really are.” Biles had withdrawn from last week’s team final, citing the need to prioritize her mental health, and subsequently did not compete in the all-around competition or apparatus finals for vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise.

“Throughout the last week her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature,” Swift continues. “But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.”

Following the video clip being shared by NBC Olympics on Twitter, Biles responded. “I’m crying,” she tweeted.

In turn, Swift retweeted Biles, and wrote, “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”

In This Article: 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles, Taylor Swift, Tokyo Olympics

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.