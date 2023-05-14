Taylor Swift Defends Fan From Security Guard at Philadelphia Show

Taylor Swift reprimanded a security guard mid-performance in order to protect a fan Saturday during The Eras Tour’s second concert in Philadelphia.

As seen in video from the incident, during “Bad Blood,” with Swift engaging the crowd, the singer paused mid-chorus to yell out toward the audience, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” She then seamlessly weaved two more “Hey! Stop!” into the chorus before the performance — and the show itself — continued incident-free.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

While it’s unclear the exact nature of the incident that forced to Swift step in, attendees on social media were in agreement that her protests were aimed at a security guard who appeared to be overly aggressive with a female fan.

“taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” user @jackandtaylor tweeted.

"we weren't throwing anything, we weren't screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason."

On a lighter note, the “Surprise Songs” portion of Saturday’s show featured two more tour debuts: Fearless’ “Forever & Always” (as requested by Lena Dunham) and her eponymous album’s “This Love.”

Swift’s three-night stand at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field — a homecoming of sorts for the Pennsylvania-born singer — concludes Sunday night.