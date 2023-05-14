fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Now We Got Bad Blood

Taylor Swift Defends Fan From Security Guard at Philadelphia Show

"She's fine! She wasn't doing anything!" singer yelled during "Bad Blood" incident
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift reprimanded a security guard mid-performance in order to protect a fan Saturday during The Eras Tour’s second concert in Philadelphia.

As seen in video from the incident, during “Bad Blood,” with Swift engaging the crowd, the singer paused mid-chorus to yell out toward the audience, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” She then seamlessly weaved two more “Hey! Stop!” into the chorus before the performance — and the show itself — continued incident-free.

While it’s unclear the exact nature of the incident that forced to Swift step in, attendees on social media were in agreement that her protests were aimed at a security guard who appeared to be overly aggressive with a female fan.

“taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” user @jackandtaylor tweeted

“we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

Trending

On a lighter note, the “Surprise Songs” portion of Saturday’s show featured two more tour debuts: Fearless’ “Forever & Always” (as requested by Lena Dunham) and her eponymous album’s “This Love.”

Swift’s three-night stand at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field — a homecoming of sorts for the Pennsylvania-born singer — concludes Sunday night.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Says He's 'Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks' and 'Was Playing Pickleball Yesterday'

Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon Not To Bring His "Bullsh*t" To Her Home

MTV News Signs Off for Good After 36-Year Run

Jennifer Aniston's Fave $22 Face Cream is Actually Just As Good As La Mer's $200 Version

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad