Taylor Swift Taps Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams for ‘Speak Now Taylor’s Version’

Taylor’s Version of Speak Now is just a month away from being released. On Monday, Taylor Swift announced the complete track list for the re-released project — and it includes “From the Vault” songs with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy, and four additional tracks not included on the original 2010 release.

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy,” she wrote on Twitter.

Williams is set to be featured on Track 20, which is titled “Castles Crumbling,” while Fall Out Boy will join Swift for “Electric Touch.” Among the other “From the Vault” tracks are songs such as “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One,” and “Timeless.” (See the full track list below.)

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” she wrote. “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now.”

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th,” she added.

Among the “Taylor’s Version” songs on the new album are tracks such as “Back to December,” “Enchanted,” “The Story of Us,” and “Better Than Revenge.”

Williams, who’s on tour with Swift alongside Paramore, shared a hint about her feature during a fan meet-and-greet earlier this week. When gifted a Speak Now bracelet by a fan, she said, “This is coming at a very interesting time that you’re giving me this to wear, that’s all I’ll say.”

During a cover story interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, Swift shared her admiration for Fall Out Boy and how much they helped form her songwriting.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

"I love Fall Out Boy so much. Their songwriting really influenced me, lyrically, maybe more than anyone else," Swift said at the time. "They take a phrase and they twist it. 'Loaded God complex/Cock it and pull it'? When I heard that, I was like, 'I'm dreaming.'"

Swift announced that Speak Now would be her next re-released album during her show in Nashville in early May. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she tweeted. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

She added, “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

In 2019, Swift announced that she was re-recording her first six albums after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings — putting her legacy "in the hands," as Swift said, "of someone who tried to dismantle it."

After Speak Now, Swift has three albums left to re-release as Taylor’s Versions: Taylor Swift, 1989, and Reputation.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Track List