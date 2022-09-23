Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce

*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.”

“I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her album’s songs.

📹 | #NEW Taylor Swift has dropped another TikTok revealing the name for Track 8 off #TSmidnighTS — ‘Vigilante Shit’!



Loves a Meredith cameo.

“I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I am not here to deny that,” she said in the video earlier this week. “But I am here to defy that.”

Swift first announced Midnights at the MTV VMAs in August, describing it in a post later that night as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves,” she wrote then.

Out Oct. 21, Midnights has been made available in four different editions, including a jade green version, a blood moon version, a mahogany version available via her official online store, and an exclusive lavender version available exclusively at Target. (The four digital store vinyls make a clock.)