fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
All-Encompassing Love Glow

Taylor Swift Reveals How Dealing With ‘Weird Rumors’ About Joe Alwyn Relationship Inspired a Midnights Track

Swift says she first stumbled across the title for her opening track, "Lavender Haze," while watching Mad Men — and quickly realized she could relate to its meaning
Taylor Swift

Ever the romantic, Taylor Swift was struck with inspiration for the Midnights opening track “Lavender Haze” while watching Mad Men. Curious about the origin of the phrase, the singer traced it back to the 1950s and realized that it was rooted in a notion that echoes the approach she’s taken in her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn over the past six years.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men,” Swift explained in a recent Instagram video after announcing the track title. “And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow – and I thought that was really beautiful.”

She continued: “And I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now – not just, like, quote-unquote public figures – because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.”

Swift has navigated curious inquiries into her romantic relationships throughout the entirety of her career, each lyric on every album being dissected and examined for any insight into what goes on behind closed doors. Her longtime romance with Alwyn has been no different, but she’s kept a hold on their lavender haze.

Related

'Amsterdam' Is a Throwback, a Warning -- and a Beautiful, All-Star Mess

(L-R): Christian Bale as Burt Berendsen, Margot Robbie as Valerie Voze, and John David Washington as Harold Woodman in 20th Century Studios' AMSTERDAM. Photo by Merie Weismiller Wallace; SMPSP. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor Swift Reveals Song Titles 'Lavender Haze,' 'You're On Your Own, Kid' From 'Midnights' LP

Taylor Swift Unveils New Song Title 'Karma' From 'Midnights'

“My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Swift explained of her trick to prolonging the honeymoon phase-like period. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

Along with “Lavender Haze,” Swift also revealed the remaining songs that make up the Midnights tracklist during her series “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” In addition to the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach” and the slate of songs revealed over the last few episodes of the series, the album rounds out with tracks titled “Labyrinth,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Velma Is Officially a Lesbian in New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film, Years After James Gunn and More Tried to Make Her Explicitly Gay

'The Rings of Power' Showrunners Break Silence on Backlash, Sauron and Season 2

Brittany Mahomes Wore a Show-Stopping Look to Surprise Husband Patrick — & It Shows She's His No. 1 Fan

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi’s Marital Pasadena Mansion Finally Sells

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad