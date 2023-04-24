You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift’s Hand Is Fine, She Just Fell Backstage

Swifties need not worry — Taylor Swift is just fine. During her Eras tour performance in Houston, Texas, over the weekend, fans noticed she was bleeding from her hand during the Reputation segment of the show. She was already bandaged up by the time she reached 1989 later on and fittingly sang through “Shake It Off.” But that didn’t stop her fans from expressing their concerns — and confusion — over the injury well into the start of the week. So on Monday, Swift took to Twitter to ease everyone’s minds. She’s fine — she just fell backstage.

"For those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm," Swift wrote. "It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/lR19nO1Cp7 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

The Eras tour mishaps have been minor so far. Earlier this month, Swift missed her cue to dive beneath the stage, where she disappears before returning in a new outfit for “Lavender Haze.” Still standing on stage after the splash sound effect echoed throughout the stadium, the singer took a few confused steps in search of her exit, laughing while mouthing: “What the fuck?”

🎥| Taylor missed her cue for the stage dive tonightpic.twitter.com/sU2jrP801H — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 14, 2023

The tour began just over a month ago, and Swift is still having a marvelous time running through each of her album eras and packing new surprises into the setlist each night. “Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” she added on Twitter. “Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.”