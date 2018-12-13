Taylor Swift Announces Netflix ‘Reputation’ Tour Concert Film

Taylor Swift documents the last show of her massive Reputation stadium trek, the highest-selling tour in U.S. history, in an upcoming Netflix film. The streaming service launched a dramatic trailer for Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, which premieres globally on December 31st.

“When she fell, she fell apart. When she finally rose, she rose slowly,” Swift narrates in the clip over hazy shots of screaming crowds and stages crammed with dancers and musicians. “She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here.” The preview then cuts to the singer in storyteller mode with an acoustic guitar, telling audiences, “I want to talk to you about something” and “I love you guys so, so, so, so much.”

The movie highlights the expansive stage production of the 2018 tour, which promoted Swift’s sixth LP, 2017’s Reputation. The 60,000-person show includes pyrotechnics, fireworks, multiple stages and a 63-foot cobra.