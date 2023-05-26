Taylor Swift’s Heartbreak ‘Hits Different’ on New ‘Midnights’ Deep Cut

The heartbreak feels fresh for Taylor Swift on “Hits Different,” one of three new songs released on the extended album Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). The record, which finds the singer mourning the death of a relationship and stumbling through moving on, originally appeared on the Target exclusive edition of Midnights. “Hits Different really hits different,” Swift wrote in a TikTok caption in November. “Plus it’s got one of my fav bridges.”

Swift sets the bar high with the bridges in her music, which often arrive after two or more minutes of intense suspense building and explode with unexpected plot twists or cathartic emotional confessions. On “Hits Different,” the bridge is a wasteland of all the things that remind the singer of the relationship’s end.

“I find the artifacts, cried over a hat/Cursed the space that I needed/I trace the evidence, make it make some sense/Why the wound is still bleedin/You were the one that I loved/Don’t need another metaphor, it’s simple enough,” Swift sings. “A wrinkle in time like the crease by your eyes/This is why they shouldn’t kill off the main guy/Dreams of your hair and your stare and sense of belief/In the good in the world, you once believed in me/And I felt you and I held you for a while/Bet I could still melt your world/Argumentative, antithetical dream girl.”

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) also arrived alongside a “Karma” remix with rapper Ice Spice and an updated version of “Snow on the Beach” with more Lana Del Rey. And while she’s finally handed “Hits Different” over to the masses, Swift has already replaced it with another illusive song that will only be available for people who attend one of her three Eras tour stops at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

“But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me!'”