Taylor Swift Plays Bouncy Throwback ‘Jump Then Fall’ For the First Time in Eight Years

“This tour is the most fun I’ve ever had in my whole life,” Taylor Swift said last night at Detroit’s Ford Field. “And one of the things that’s been so fun about it is I’ve been getting to have a moment with you guys of just me and a guitar and you … I’ve been doing different songs than I ever usually do, some I haven’t played in a really long time.”

Last night, Taylor chose to break out “Jump Then Fall” a super-rare song that was part of the re-release of 2008’s Fearless. The strummy love song — which Swift called “really bouncy and happy and lovely” back when it was released in 2009 — still holds up, and Swift seemed to have a blast channeling her teenage self. Rob Sheffield praised the song in his ranking of every Swift song for Rolling Stone, noting “songs about jumping are never a bad idea. Dig that ‘listens to Sublime once’ vocal.”



“I’m pretty sure I’ve never played this song on an acoustic live,” Swift said onstage. “If I’m wrong about that, I’m sure the Internet will remind me later.” It doesn’t seem like she did, but she did play it on Dancing With the Stars with her band back in 2010:

Taylor also used the stadium show to honor Aretha Franklin, asking the venue to lower the lights for the hometown hero. “She was one of those people where no matter what you said, no matter what glowing positive thing you could say about her, it would be an understatement,” Swift said. “Words could never, ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made the world a better place, and this is her home. I would like it if we could have a moment of silence so every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her and everything that she did in her life.”