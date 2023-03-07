Taylor Swift, Pink Receiving Special Honors at 2023 iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift and Pink will both receive special honors at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, featuring performances from Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

Swift will be on-hand to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which is occasionally handed out to artists who’ve “impacted global pop culture throughout their career.” Previous recipients include Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, U2, and Chance the Rapper; the award was last given out in 2019 to Alicia Keys.

As for Pink — who just released a new album, Trustfall — she’ll become just the fourth person to receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award for her “impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.” Past winners include Bon Jovi, Elton John, and Jennifer Lopez.

On top of receiving the Icon Award, Pink will also perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, along with Clarkson and Coldplay (the latter will be beaming in live with a special performance from Brazil). Additional performers include Keith Urban, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards were announced back in January, with Swift, Lizzo, and Harry Styles tying for the most nominations, with eight each. Jack Harlow, Drake, and Dua Lipa trailed closely behind with six nominations, while Beyoncé and Doja Cat each earned five nominations.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations.