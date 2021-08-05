 Taylor Swift Teases Phoebe Bridgers Collab in New 'Red' Vault Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nine Pandemic-Era E-Commerce Trends That Need to Stick Around a Bit Longer
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift Teases Phoebe Bridgers Collab in New ‘Red’ Vault Video

Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, “ten-minute ‘All Too Well'” also found in word puzzle Swift left for fans

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
taylor swift phoebe bridgers

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift will be dropping her Red re-recording on November 19th, and as she did with Fearless (Taylor’s Version), she’s now released a special “vault video” containing a hidden message about the album for her fans.

The code looks to be some kind of word search puzzle, featuring the names of bonus tracks to be included on Red (Taylor’s Version) as well as possible collaborators on the album. Swifties were quick to discover the words “Phoebe Bridgers” hidden in the message, plus “Better Man,” a song Swift originally wrote for Red but later gave to Little Big Town to record. (Swift performed it live at the Bluebird Cafe in 2018 as part of Bluebird, a documentary film tribute to the Nashville venue where she was discovered.)

“Sheeran” (as in Ed Sheeran, who recorded “Everything Has Changed” with Swift on the original Red) and “Stapleton” (as in country singer Chris Stapleton) were also found in the word search, implying that Swift will be collaborating with both for the new album.

Related Stories

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Simone Biles After Her Bronze Medal Win at Tokyo Olympics
RS Charts: The Kid Laroi's 'F*ck Love' Completes Long Climb to Number One

Related Stories

tv horror
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

Also in the puzzle was “Ronan,” a heart-wrenching track Swift wrote in the Red era that was inspired by four-year-old Ronan Thompson’s fatal battle with cancer. The song was exclusively released as an iTunes standalone single, and Swift only performed it once at the 2012 Stand Up to Cancer telethon, but Billboard reported last week that a re-recorded “Ronan” will be appearing on Red (Taylor’s Version) with permission from Ronan’s mother, Maya Thompson. And lastly, “All Too Well,” “ten,” “minute” and “version” are in the search, confirming that the long-awaited 10-minute version of “All Too Well” will be featured on the re-recording.

There are a few other words here and there in the puzzle (“forever,” “winter,” “message”), likely the names of new song titles. At this rate, if Swift continues to release secret codes for all of her re-recorded LPs, she’ll be having her fans translate the Voynich manuscript by album #7.

In This Article: Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Little Big Town, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.