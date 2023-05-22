Filipino Taylor Swift Stans Packed a Mall to See an Eras Tour Drag Show

Taylor Swift stans in the Philippines aren’t sure if their favorite singer is going to make the trek to Asia on her Eras Tour — so they threw their own version of the sought-after show.

Over the weekend, Swifties in Quezon City packed Ayala Malls Trinoma to watch Taylor Sheesh, a local drag queen and Swift stan, perform a full set in the style of the singer’s headline-making tour.

“To all my fellow Swifties, thank you so much for your energy last night,” Sheesh — whose username is @heymacyou — captioned a post of her performance.

The lip-synced show involved everything from outfit changes for each album era — a blue bodysuit for Midnights, a flowy gown for Speak Now, and a red two-piece for Red — to backup dancers, confetti cannons, and merchandise.

The show was a complete recreation of Swift’s stadium-filling spectacle, and the setlist included songs like “Miss American and the Heartbreak Prince,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Love Story,” “Willow,” “Don’t Blame Me,” “22,” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

Attendees could be heard singing the lyrics and dancing along in numerous videos that went viral on TikTok over the weekend. The goal of the performance? Convince Swift to perform in their country as Swifties tagged their videos with #WeWantErasTourPhillipines. (Videos with that hashtag have more than 17 million views.)

The event was thrown by Swifties Philippines, a collective of the singer’s fans in the country, who similarly threw an event like it in Manila at the end of March.

"Filipino Swifties, let's show the world that we can louder!" the group tweeted along with a poster promoting the event. "Let's unite as one nation in this festive fan-gathering as we celebrate our love for Taylor and how much #WeWantErasTourPhilippines."

🎥| Philippines holding their own Eras Tour concert pic.twitter.com/Ok3cdwJcji — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 22, 2023

The event echoes a similar drag queen show earlier this year in Peru after YouTube star iOA threw a recreation of Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour when the artist did not include the South American country as part of her tour dates.

Swift is currently on her Eras trek across the U.S. through August, and she has yet to announce whether she’ll perform in other countries for her tour.