See Taylor Swift Cover Phil Collins’ Classic ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’

Taylor Swift is a fan of all love songs, but particularly Phil Collins’ classic tune “Can’t Stop Loving You.” During an appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Swift offered her intimate version of the emotional song, calling it “literally the most sad, beautiful song ever.”

Swift, who also performed several songs from her new album Lover, told host Clara Amfo that she spent a long time trying to select which song she should cover for the live session. “For this cover song I wanted to choose a song that I felt really expressed an interesting, beautiful, exquisite type of love,” she explained.

“I love this song so much,” Swift added. “I remember driving around Nashville when I first had my driver’s license just screaming the words to this song. The type of love that this song sings about is unconditional love… I think true, unconditional love is like, do you love someone so much that you would even love them if they didn’t love you anymore? That is unconditional love. That’s what this song sings about.”

During the Live Lounge session, which was recorded in New York, Swift also performed “London Boy,” “Lover,” “The Archer” and “You Need to Calm Down” from Lover, as well as Red track “Holy Ground.” You can watch the full performance here.