Taylor Swift Performs ‘Anti-Hero’ For First Time at the 1975 Show

During The 1975’s concert in London, Matty Healy welcomed a special guest: Taylor Swift, who hit the stage to perform “Anti-Hero” live for the first time.

In a video posted to Twitter, Swift could be seeing playing a white guitar while wearing a sparkly, “Mirrorball”-inspired mini dress, and performing the Midnights single on her own.

The performance of “Anti-Hero” comes as the single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being 11 weeks on the chart. At the O2 Arena, Swift also performed The 1975’s “The City” on her own as the crowd of Matty Healy fans sang along.

The 1975 guest appearance is Swift’s first stage appearance since performing “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” at the Ryman Auditorium back in September when she accepted the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards.

At several previous stops of the 1975’s At Their Very Best tour, Healy has been seen eating giant slabs of raw meat mid-performance. He also made out with a fan on stage last month and kissed his bandmate, Ross MacDonald. In December, Healy was even filmed getting a tattoo while onstage.

Healy also performed with emo rockers Dashboard Confessional during Audacy Beach Festival, which the 1975 headlined, in December.