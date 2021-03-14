Watch Taylor Swift Perform a ‘Folklore,’ ‘Evermore’ Medley in the Shire at 2021 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift performed a medley of songs from her surprise albums Folklore and Evermore at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Swift is up for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Album of the Year.

Alongside her album collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, Swift performed two tracks from Folklore — “Cardigan” and “August” — plus her Evermore lead single “Willow.” Swift began by singing “Cardigan” on the roof of a mossy cabin, surrounded by trees and a nighttime background. She then joined Dessner and Antonoff inside the cabin, where they performed “August,” before stepping out together to finish off with “Willow.”

Along with a nomination for Album of the Year, Folklore is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album. The LP’s lead single “Cardigan” is up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, while Swift’s Bon Iver duet “Exile” is recognized in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She also nabbed a nod for her Cats contribution “Beautiful Ghosts” in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Folklore is not the only album Swift released last year. In December, she dropped Evermore, a continuation of her work with Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff from their Folklore sessions. This year, she is focusing on re-recording her first six albums, which have been at the center of a dispute over master recording ownership between Swift and her former label Big Machine. She will be releasing Fearless (Taylor’s Version) first this April and previewed the new version of 1989‘s “Wildest Dreams” on Friday in the trailer for Spirit Untamed. Swift previously took home Album of the Year wins for both Fearless and 1989.