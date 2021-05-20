Why Taylor Swift Got a Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s Album

When the songwriting and production credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated debut album Sour were released on Thursday, fans quickly noted writing credits for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on Rodrigo’s fourth track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The two numbers even make a “13,” a subtle nod to important numerology in the Swiftverse.

While some fans speculated on a collaboration or Rodrigo sampling the superstar’s work, Rolling Stone has confirmed that Swift and Antonoff did not collaborate on the track and that the song is an interpolation of Swift’s 2017 Reputation hit “New Year’s Day.” For those waiting on an official collaboration between the two, they’ll have to wait a bit longer. (Reps for Swift and Rodrigo did not immediately reply to requests for comment.)

“1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” is the only song that interpolates Swift, but it may not be the only Sour song to reference her: Rodrigo revealed to Rolling Stone last month that she was inspired by the “Cruel Summer” bridge while writing the bridge for her hit “Deja Vu.” Sour is set for release on Friday.

Rodrigo is notably a huge fan of Swift’s and has been an active member of the star’s fandom for years. She’s called Swift one of her “biggest inspirations.” Prior to Rodrigo releasing her breakout single “Drivers License,” Swift had acknowledged the teen’s cover of Lover single “Cruel Summer.”

The pair have interacted more in the past few months: Rodrigo and fellow Swiftie-turned-pop star Conan Gray made TikToks in promotion of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Swift also sent Rodrigo the ring she wore while recording Red. The pair official met in person at the Brit Awards this month, exchanging handwritten letters and posing backstage.