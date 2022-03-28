 Class of '22: Taylor Swift to Receive Honorary Degree From NYU - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift Is Feeling (Class of) 22: To Receive Honorary Degree From NYU

Swift will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts at New York’s Yankee Stadium

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from New York University — and address the class of 2022.

The ceremony will be held on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, where Swift will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and speak to the graduates. The event will also celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 — whose graduations were affected by the pandemic — at a ceremony later that evening.

“Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt,” NYU’s president Andrew Hamilton said in a statement. “We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates’ enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance.”

The announcement of Swift’s honorary degree arrives just after Rolling Stone senior writer Brittany Spanos taught a class at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Swift is currently selling “I’m Feeling ’22 Graduation” merchandise on her website.

Swift is this year’s Record Store Day ambassador. In July, her new song “Carolina” will be featured in the film Where the Crawdads Sing. 

In This Article: Taylor Swift

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.