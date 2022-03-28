Taylor Swift Is Feeling (Class of) 22: To Receive Honorary Degree From NYU

Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from New York University — and address the class of 2022.

The ceremony will be held on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, where Swift will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and speak to the graduates. The event will also celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 — whose graduations were affected by the pandemic — at a ceremony later that evening.

“Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt,” NYU’s president Andrew Hamilton said in a statement. “We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates’ enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance.”

The announcement of Swift’s honorary degree arrives just after Rolling Stone senior writer Brittany Spanos taught a class at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Swift is currently selling “I’m Feeling ’22 Graduation” merchandise on her website.

Swift is this year’s Record Store Day ambassador. In July, her new song “Carolina” will be featured in the film Where the Crawdads Sing.