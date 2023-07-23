See Taylor Swift Debut ‘No Body, No Crime’ Live With Haim in Seattle

Taylor Swift delivered the debut live performance of “No Body, No Crime” alongside the song’s featured guests Haim Saturday at her Era Tour stop in Seattle.

With Haim joining the tour as the opening act for the remainder of the North American leg, it was likely the sisters would join Swift onstage in some capacity, either for their Evermore collaboration or the Swift version of their own “Gasoline.”

Fans didn’t have to wait long for the inevitable as, to kick off the Evermore portion of the Eras Tour show, Haim elevated onto the stage for the first-ever performance of “No Body, No Crime”; the song’s placement was more of a surprise, as Swift deviated from her usual, ironclad setlist — replacing “Tis the Damn Season” with “No Body, No Crime” — and not saving the performance for the Surprise Songs segment the guests usually appear.

(The Surprise Songs were instead Reputation‘s “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and Red‘s “Everything Has Changed,” reemerging live for the first time in 10 years.)

Coincidentally, the Haim team-up came exactly one year and a day after Swift joined Haim onstage in London on July 22, 2022 to perform their rendition of "Gasoline" together mashed up with "Love Story."

Haim previously opened for Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015, and the Haim sisters —Este, Danielle, and Alana — and Swift have remained BFFs since that tour seven years ago, having celebrated birthdays, vacationed together, attended awards shows, and more numerous times since then.

The Eras Tour continues Sunday night in Seattle before heading down to California next weekend for its final eight U.S. shows, two in Santa Clara then six at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.