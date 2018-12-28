Taylor Swift Previews Netflix Concert Doc With Brassy ‘Shake It Off’

After taking her Reputation tour to 36 cities, seven countries and four continents in 2018, Taylor Swift is bringing it to the rest of the world via Netflix: The Reputation concert film, shot during a show at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas with the help of 28 cameras, arrives on the streaming service on New Year’s Eve.

In an exclusive preview clip, Swift zips through her brassy Number One single “Shake It Off” with help from two of her opening acts, both stars in their own right: Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. In addition to the usual group of backup dancers, Swift’s stage also features a 63-foot fake cobra named Karyn.

Taylor Swift released Reputation in November 2017. The album sold over a million copies opening week, and it has continued to entice fans: It was the top-selling album of 2018, according to Billboard, even beating out Drake’s massive Scorpion.

Swift set out on the Reputation tour in May. She played 53 shows over seven months, sold 2,888,892 tickets and grossed $345.1 million worldwide, according to Pollstar, which tracks concert data. Only Ed Sheeran grossed more on tour globally in 2018. In terms of U.S. ticket sales, Swift beat out the competition by over $100 million in ticket sales.

The star first announced the Reputation concert film earlier this month by sharing a dramatic trailer. “When she fell, she fell apart,” Swift says in voiceover. “When she finally rose, she rose slowly. She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here.” As the trailer continues, Swift sings and dances and banters, with 60,000 fans hanging on her every word.