Taylor Swift Gives Tour of Nashville Stomping Grounds on ‘Good Morning America’

Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated single “ME!” Thursday night, featuring Brendon Urie and accompanied by a Dave Meyers-directed video. In celebration of her new song, Swift appeared in a Good Morning America segment on Friday that was, true to the song, all about her.

“I was eleven when I first took a trip to Nashville with my parents,” says Swift, who was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, as she drove down Nashville’s Music Row. “I was like, ‘It’s spring break, Mom and Dad, can I please go to Nashville and try to become a singer?'”

Along the way, Swift points out Curb Records – the first label she walked into, where LeAnn Rimes was signed – and Sony/ATV Publishing, where Swift began her songwriting career when she was fourteen.

Swift also makes stops at her former high school, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Bluebird Café, the small but iconic performance venue where she was first “discovered” by label executives.

Swift announced on Friday that she’ll be opening the Billboard Music Awards with a performance of “ME!” alongside Urie. The ceremony airs May 1st at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.