Taylor Swift Shares ‘Bejeweled’ Song Name as She Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’

Another midnight, another song. Taylor Swift took to her instagram and TikTok on Tuesday night to share yet another track title as she get closer to the release of her highly anticipated 10th album Midnights.

Once again taking to her bingo ball cage to select a number, she pulled out track nine, which is titled “Bejeweled.”

With a little more than two weeks until Midnights’ release day on Oct. 21, we’re now up to seven track titles that Swift has unveiled that make up the 13 tracks on the record. Earlier this week, she shared Track Three “Anti-Hero” while last week she revealed Track Two “Maroon” and Track Six “Midnight Rain.” She has also shared the names for the songs “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind.”

Swifties have been buzzing for more information on the album since Swift announced Midnights at the VMAs at the end of August. Beyond the track titles, Swift — ever the merchandise and marketing expert — also teased a series of four vinyl pressings of Midnights that combine to make a clock design. Based on a “Making of Midnights” video she shared in September, it appears Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Swift on all of her albums since 1989, is returning for Midnights as well.