Taylor Swift Reveals Three Additional Covers for New LP ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has unveiled three additional album covers for her forthcoming LP, Midnights. The bonus covers, which showcase photographs of Swift with a 1970s flair, will only be available for the next seven days as pre-sale vinyl and CD formats.

“August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers!” Swift wrote an Instagram video of her showcasing the covers. “Pre-order Midnights collectible cd versions and unique color vinyl versions now.” Notably, the track list for the album is blurred out in the video.

The limited edition vinyl format includes Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl, Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Vinyl, and Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl. They are available until Sept. 7.

Swift announced Midnights over the weekend while accepting the award for Video of the Year at the 2022 VMAs. The LP marks her first new music since 2020’s Folklore and Evermore and her 10th studio album.

“I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you,” Swift told her fans during her acceptance speech. “You emboldened me to do that. And I had made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this [award], I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Midnights will feature 13 tracks. Swift described it as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Despite it being two years since Swift released an album of new material, she’s kept incredibly busy, dropping both Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) last year and the song “Carolina” for the soundtrack to Where the Crawdads Sing earlier this summer.