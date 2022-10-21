Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Single-Day Album Stream Record: ‘How Did I Get This Lucky’

Midnights is officially a record-breaking album. On Friday, Spotify revealed that Taylor Swift’s new album had become the most-streamed project in a single day in the streaming service’s history.

Sharing Spotify’s tweet, Swift wrote, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Though Spotify did not immediately release the official streaming numbers, with the accomplishment, Swift beats out Bad Bunny’s previously held record after Un Verano Sin Ti garnered 183 million streams when it was released in May. (Before Benito, Drake broke the record with 176.8 million for Certified Lover Boy.)

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

The broken record announcement came hours after some Twitter users reported that Spotify briefly crashed Thursday night as fans flocked to the app to listen to the record as it was released.

Among the tracks featured on Midnights are single “Anti-Hero,” Lana Del Rey-featuring “Snow on the Beach,” and “Karma.” (She also followed up the 13-tracks standard album with a 3am Edition with seven additional songs.)

Leading up to Midnights dropping, Swift collaborated with the music streaming service to slowly release lyrics from the LP on massive billboards across the world, including Nashville, New York City, São Paulo, and London.

Among the lyrics were “Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line” in Brazil, “I polish up real nice,” in England, and “I should not be left to my own devices” on the east coast.

The partnership with Spotify strengthens the relationship between Swift and the streaming platform, from which Swift originally pulled her music from in 2014.

“As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artist, non-recoupable,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post in 2018, when her music made it back on the platform. “They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms than paid out previously by other major labels.”