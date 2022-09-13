Taylor Swift to Release Three ‘Midnights’ Bonus Tracks via Target Exclusive Edition

Attention all Swifties: If you haven’t already blown up your bank account pre-ordering all four editions of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, there’s another version of the singer-songwriter’s newest record to add to your collection.

In keeping with Swift’s ongoing collaborations with the retail chain, Target announced Tuesday that it will carry an exclusive lavender pressing of Midnights on both vinyl and CD formats. Unlike the previously announced physical formats, which were made available to purchase through Swift’s online store, Target’s CD version of the album will come with three additional bonus tracks. (Cue uncontrollable Swiftie screaming. It’s OK. We’re right there with you.)

Ever the savvy businesswoman, Swift has strategically released renders of the album’s four distinct covers with track list placeholder text — even going so far as to blur out song names in a recent TikTok video to keep specific details of Midnights under wraps. However, an image of the Target-exclusive CD does offer fans some clues about what the bonus tracks might entail, as two of the three additional songs are specifically identified as remixes. While it’s uncertain whether these bonus tracks will eventually make their way to streaming platforms when Midnights hits stores Oct. 21, snagging a copy of the Target CD is the only surefire way to hear these songs on release day.

Swift has regularly released special versions of her albums through Target, beginning with The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in 2007. Subsequent CD releases made for the chain often included bonus tracks and voice memos, while the Target-exclusive Reputation releases included one of two special magazines containing handwritten lyrics, photos and artwork from the hitmaker herself. Beginning with 2019’s Lover, Swift began releasing unique vinyl pressings through the retailer — but, while the Target version of Lover was pressed on blue and pink vinyl, all of Swift’s special LPs sold through the store since have been red, in homage to the store’s iconic logo. The lavender version of Midnights marks the first time Swift will offer a non-red vinyl through Target since Lover‘s release.

In addition to gearing up for Midnights‘ release, Swift has been busy promoting her acclaimed short film, All Too Well, which recently picked up a slew of MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year, where Swift used her acceptance speech for the top honor to announce she would be releasing new music. Over the weekend, she spoke about All Too Well and her forays into filmmaking during a fan-packed panel at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she dropped a massive reveal when she finally proclaimed that the infamous scarf from her beloved eponymous song was nothing more than a carefully chosen metaphor.