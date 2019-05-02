Taylor Swift Reveals New Lyric Video for ‘ME!’

Keeping very much in the theme of the song, Taylor Swift released yet another video (in addition to the original music video and two behind-the-scenes clips) for “ME!”, her new single featuring Brendon Urie that she released last week.

The sparkly lyric video keeps with the rainbow, glittery aesthetic of this new Swift era, with plenty of handwritten notes and pastel colors to go with it.

The original “ME!” music video broke the record for biggest 24-hour debut on YouTube, gaining over 65 million clicks thanks to an extensive promotional campaign from Swift on social media (and a teaser during the NFL Draft).

On Wednesday night, Swift performed the song alongside Urie as the opening number of the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The performance generated some controversy for its use of an opening marching band, drawing comparisons to Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance and subsequent concert film Homecoming, which arrived on Netflix this past month. Swift’s camp has yet to comment on the comparisons between the two numbers.