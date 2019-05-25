See Taylor Swift Perform Buoyant ‘ME!’ on ‘Graham Norton’

Taylor Swift delivered a vibrant and uplifting rendition of her new song “ME!” on The Graham Norton Show, the first time the singer has performed the track live without Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. While commanding the stage, she and her backup singers delivered the anthem in front of a colorful backdrop.

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s latest single in April, the pop icon has begun been making the TV rounds recently appearing on Ellen for an interview and performing on The Voice‘s Season 16 finale with Urie.

After her set, she sat down with Norton and the cast of Dark Phoenix – including Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender – where she recalled her 2012 Rolling Stone cover story.

“So when Rolling Stone does a cover story, it’s like they hang out, you know. You hang out with this journalist for a couple days,” she told them. “If you drive around, they’re sitting there. If you go to lunch, we hang. It’s, like, a thing and it was a huge deal for me to have a cover of Rolling Stone. It still is, like, for me, that’s like, ‘Ohhh.’ Like, it’s a big angel singing moment, so of course, I was just like, ‘Be your best self today’ [and] like, ‘If you’re going to drive, you drive the best you’ve driven.'”

Swift then revealed that despite her best efforts, she ended up getting into some trouble. “I got in two car accidents with him the car,” she told the Dark Phoenix cast and Norton. “One was my fault, one was not. One was an ‘I’m sorry,’ the second was a ‘You’re welcome, I saved your life.'”

Swift hasn’t revealed the album title or release date for her seventh LP, but has shared that she’s finished recording the forthcoming project.