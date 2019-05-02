Billboard Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie Perform ‘ME!’ Live for First Time

Taylor Swift gave an effervescent performance of her new single “ME!” with Brendon Urie at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. This was the first time Swift and Urie performed the song live. The pastel-hued, fantastical set mirrored the color scheme of the song’s video, which she released last week.

A bevy of drummers in pink suits marched down the aisles of the MGM Grand Garden Arena before Swift hit the stage in a sparkly bodysuit. Urie made his entrance from above while wielding an umbrella, before he landed onstage to deliver his verses and women in candy-colored suits and briefcases joined in to dance around the catwalk. Towards the end of the bubbly performance, a group of acrobatic performers parachuted down from the ceiling as confetti rained from above. It culminated with Swift and Urie floating out above the audience.

Swift’s video for “ME!” featuring Urie set a video premiere record for VEVO, with more than 65 million streams in 24 hours following its release last week. She recently appeared on the cover of Time‘s 100 issue, which celebrates the most influential people in culture, politics, technology and more. She also performed at the Time 100 Gala. Swift has teased more new songs and that an upcoming seventh studio album is in the works, but has yet to reveal more details.