Taylor Swift and Maren Morris Finally Got to Play ‘You All Over Me’ Together at Chicago Show

Taylor Swift’s Saturday show featured another trip to the vault and another surprise guest as Maren Morris joined in on the first-ever performance of “You All Over Me.”

“Tonight I’m not gonna play a song that I’ve never played live before, so that’s fun,” Swift said while thanking fans for supporting the Taylor’s Version “passion project.” “What I do when I re-record these albums is I put these songs on the album that almost made the album, songs recorded at that time that were supposed to be on the album… When I was re-recording Fearless, I thought it would be really cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs ‘From the Vault.’ We are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say ‘yes,’ but Maren Morris is actually here tonight.”

The song was among the “From the Vault” recordings that Swift unearthed and updated for her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. While Morris featured on the studio version of the track, the pair never played it live until the Surprise Songs portion of Swift’s Eras Tour gig at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

“We finally got to play ‘You All Over Me’ and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago,” Morris wrote post-show.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these ‘From the Vault’ songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have [Morris] singing background vocals on this one,” Swift said of the collaboration in 2021.

Morris’ cameo comes a week after Swift brought out Ice Spice for three consecutive nights to perform their “Karma” remix at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Upon arriving at Chicago's Soldier Field Friday for the first of three shows, Swift acknowledged Pride Month and said that her concert was both a safe space for the community, and place of celebration.

“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” Swift said. “This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

She continued, “Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ where there are lyrics like, ‘Can you just not step on his gown?’ or, ‘Shade never made anybody less gay,’ and you guys are screaming those lyrics. Such solidarity. Such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety. And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”