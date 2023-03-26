See Taylor Swift Bring Out Marcus Mumford to Perform ‘Cowboy Like Me’ at Las Vegas Show

Another concert, another surprise on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour as the singer welcomed Marcus Mumford onstage for the first-ever live performance of “Cowboy Like Me.”

A night after telling the Allegiant Stadium audience that “We don’t have guests at this show,” Swift’s second show at the same venue broke that rule. “Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” Swift said before introducing Mumford. “Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”

The duo then delivered Swift's debut performance of the Evermore track; the album version, which was recorded at Mumford's Scarlet Pimpernel Studios, also featured him on background vocals. While this marked the first time Swift has played "Cowboy Like Me" live, the song had been a staple of Mumford's own solo shows, being played nearly 50 times throughout 2022.

Saturday’s “Surprise Songs” portion also featured The Eras tour debut of Fearless’ “White Horse,” and the first time Swift has played that track since 2018:

The previous night, Swift dedicated the Surprise Songs mini-set to Lana Del Rey, performing their Midnights collaboration “Snow on the Beach,” as well as played “Our Song” in honor of opening act Beabadoobee.