Taylor Swift Builds Her Own Dream House in ‘Lover’ Video

Singer’s seventh album Lover drops tonight

On the eve of her anticipated seventh album Lover, Taylor Swift has released the video for the title track, which she unveiled earlier this month.

The clip shows Swift and her beau (played by Christian Owens, her dance partner on the Reputation Tour) building their very own dream house together – inside a child’s Christmas snowglobe! – complete with color-blocked rooms and outfits and plenty of fantasy. A giant fishbowl? She has it. A costumed New Years party? You got it. Vintage home movies on film? Oh, it’s here. The whole house resembles a grown-up version of Swift’s signature fairytale romances that percolate throughout her work, now in screaming color.

Swift previously released videos for the singles “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie and “You Need to Calm Down,” as well as audio for “The Archer.” She announced this week that she’ll be re-recording songs from her earlier albums made on her old label Big Machine, following the acquisition of the song’s masters by Scooter Braun.

Swift’s album Lover arrives this Friday, featuring 18 tracks including one with the Dixie Chicks, who have not released new material as a group in 13 years. She previously released the singles “ME!” with Urie (now without the spelling line) and “You Need to Calm Down,” along with “The Archer” and the title track. She’ll be opening the MTV Video Music Awards this Monday, which also happens to be the 10th anniversary of that infamous Kanye interruption.

