Taylor Swift May Not Play Stadiums on ‘Lover’ Tour

Taylor Swift sat down with Ryan Seacrest for his On Air show and revealed that she may not play stadiums when she embarks on a tour in support of her latest album Lover. Swift has mostly played stadiums since her Red tour in 2012.

During the interview, Swift first noted that she had not thought about planning the tour as much as she did for Reputation, since she felt the songs on that album were best experienced live. She even noted that she hasn’t taken any meetings about a Lover tour yet. “I was so full-on planning this album release and directing the videos and putting all these different clues in these videos and trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn’t wanna plan what we’re gonna do in terms of live and I don’t want to do the same thing every time because I don’t want my life to feel like I’m on a treadmill,” she told Seacrest.

While Swift promised a tour in the future, she is not sure when or how it will manifest. She has not booked any stadiums, something that needs to be done at least a year in advance, and is not sure she wants to play stadiums for this more intimate, vulnerable collection of songs. “Stadiums are fun,” she began. “Stadiums are amazing — I love stadiums, I just don’t know if we’re going to do the same thing as we did last time.”

As opposed to the more “external” Reputation, Swift wants to capture the smaller sound of Lover. “My goal for whatever live setting that we decide to do things in, is gonna be to try to make it feel smaller like a living room.”

Swift also discussed her plans to re-record her first six albums, revealing that her fans’ requests are giving her some early ideas. “I’m going to be listening to what they are saying,” she said. “I think they want me to kind of stick to the original production a bit like make them pretty close. I don’t think they’d want to hear like ‘Tear Drops on My Guitar’ as a pop version. The best part is, contractually, I can make them nearly identical to what they were originally which is great.”

Swift will begin to re-record her first six albums, the masters of which are currently owned by Big Machine Label Group and Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, after November 2020. This will mark two years since her contract with BMLG expired.