Taylor Swift Will Perform ‘Lover’ Songs, Host Q&A Session on SiriusXM

Taylor Swift will perform stripped-down versions of songs from her forthcoming album, Lover, on SiriusXM Friday, August 23rd, the day the record comes out.

Swift will also host a Q&A session with a selected group of SiriusXM subscribers, as part of the radio format’s Town Hall special. The program will air at 5:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Hits 1 (channel 2) and be rebroadcast throughout the weekend.

“This is now the third consecutive time Taylor Swift has visited with SiriusXM on the same day as her new album release and we are once again thrilled to celebrate this moment with her,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Music Programming, SiriusXM. “Taylor is one of the most prolific and popular artists of our time and we couldn’t be more excited to have her perform some of her new songs and share stories about them with SiriusXM subscribers across North America.”

Swift will also sit down for an interview with Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T of The Morning Mash Up. During the weekend of August 23rd, she’ll appear on Hits 1 to count down the top 45 songs in North America as well as the week’s new music premieres.

Lover marks Swift’s seventh studio album and follows 2017’s Reputation. The singer began teasing the record in April, with the release of “ME!” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. She’s since released two more tracks, “You Need to Calm Down” and “The Archer.”