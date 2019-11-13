 Shawn Mendes Joins Taylor Swift on ‘Lover’ Remix – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next See Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks Celebrate Nashville Songwriting in 'Bluebird' Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Becomes a Duet Thanks to Shawn Mendes

Mendes adds a few verses, croons along with Swift

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has gotten a sweet remix thanks to Shawn Mendes, who helped turn the ballad into a duet. Swift released her seventh album, also titled Lover, in August.

Mendes adds some verses to the romantic tune, crooning, “We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall/We’ll sit on the stoop/I’ll sing love songs to you,” finally promising, “See I finally got you/Now honey I won’t let you fall.” Then Taylor comes in for a smooth duet.

For her latest LP, Swift will forego her typically expansive world tours. Instead, she’ll perform at a few international festivals along with five shows in the US, including a free show in Atlanta during March Madness.

Her other four shows will be the bi-coastal Lover Fest; Lover Fest West will take place July 25th and 26th at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium while Lover Fest West will take place at Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium. Swift has also teased more U.S. festival dates that will be announced at a later date.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.