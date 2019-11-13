Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Becomes a Duet Thanks to Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has gotten a sweet remix thanks to Shawn Mendes, who helped turn the ballad into a duet. Swift released her seventh album, also titled Lover, in August.

Mendes adds some verses to the romantic tune, crooning, “We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall/We’ll sit on the stoop/I’ll sing love songs to you,” finally promising, “See I finally got you/Now honey I won’t let you fall.” Then Taylor comes in for a smooth duet.

For her latest LP, Swift will forego her typically expansive world tours. Instead, she’ll perform at a few international festivals along with five shows in the US, including a free show in Atlanta during March Madness.

Her other four shows will be the bi-coastal Lover Fest; Lover Fest West will take place July 25th and 26th at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium while Lover Fest West will take place at Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium. Swift has also teased more U.S. festival dates that will be announced at a later date.