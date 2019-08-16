Hear Taylor Swift’s Tender New Song ‘Lover’

Ahead of Lover‘s official release next Friday, Taylor Swift has dropped the album’s romantic title track. The pop star announced the new song’s release while accepting her Icon Award at the Teen Choice Award on Sunday.

In the Jack Antonoff co-produced track, Swift sings the tender lyrics of devotion over a retro-styled musical motif. “Can I go where you go?/Can we always be this close?” Swift yearningly sings on the chorus. “Forever and ever/Take me out and take me home/You’re my, my, my, my lover.”

“Lover” was one of two then-unheard songs previewed in Swift’s Vogue cover story earlier this month. “This has one of my favorite bridges,” Swift said of the track. “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” Another song she previewed in the interview was “The Man,” a gender-swapped “thought experiment” about how life would be different if she were male.

“Lover” is the fourth track to be released off the 18-song Lover, following up singles “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down” as well as ballad “The Archer.” This will be Swift’s seventh album and her first on a label other than Big Machine. Later this year, she will star in the live-action film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical Cats.

The video for Swift’s title track to her forthcoming album will be unveiled on August 22nd at 5 p.m. ET during a YouTube live event. “We’re going to talk all things Lover,” Swift said in an Instagram video post, and she added,” I’m going to do a performance of a song I’ve never performed before.”