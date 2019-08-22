×
Taylor Swift Performs ‘Lover’ Tracks, Talks Re-Recording Albums on ‘GMA’

Swift previews new LP in Central Park before highly anticipated album drops on Friday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Taylor Swift performs two songs from her upcoming album 'Lover' and "Shake It Off" on 'Good Morning America.'

Getty Images for ABA

Taylor Swift performed two songs from her upcoming album Lover and a throwback track on Good Morning America Thursday morning, to a crowd of eager fans who had camped out the night before to see her. (She even ordered pizzas for them.)

The performance included a rousing rendition of “You Need to Calm Down,” sung back eagerly to Swift by her stans, as well as her lead single “ME!,” sans Brendon Urie. She then surprised fans with a performance of “Shake It Off,” the lead single from her fifth album 1989.

Swift’s album Lover arrives this Friday, featuring 18 tracks including one with the Dixie Chicks, who have not released new material as a group in 13 years. She previously released the singles “ME!” with Urie (now without the spelling line) and “You Need to Calm Down,” along with “The Archer” and the title track.

This week Swift announced that she will be re-recording the masters of her first five albums, in order to circumvent a deal by her former label Big Machine and Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, which now own the rights to her earlier recordings. Before her GMA performance, Swift spoke to Robin Roberts about her decision and stated that starting next year, in line with her contract, she would be able to record the albums all over again.

“Something that’s very special to me about this album is it’s the first one that I will own,” Swift said on Lover. “I think it’s important for artists to own their work. I’m gonna be busy, I’m very excited.”

