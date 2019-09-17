Taylor Swift Announces ‘Lover Fest’ Stadium Shows

Taylor Swift has detailed upcoming tour dates in 2020 for her new album Lover, including two multi-date shows in the U.S. titled Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East. The four U.S. dates will be her only concerts in the country in 2020, according to a press release — though on Instagram, Swift did note, “additional dates coming soon!”

Lover Fest West will take place July 25th and July 26th in Los Angeles’ new NFL venue SoFi Stadium, making Swift the first woman in history to open an NFL stadium. Swift will then play Lover Fest East at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 31st and August 1st.

“The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, +SUMMER,” Swift wrote on social media. “I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been adn play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

Existing Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fans can RSVP starting today for presale access, and will have access to tickets ahead of the public on-sale for Verified Fans on October 14th. Registration for new Verified Fans opens on Thursday, September 19th at 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT. Additionally, Capital One cardholders will have priority access to purchase tickets on October 15th and 16th. Public on-sale will start October 17th.

Along with the four North American shows, Swift also announced a short European tour that will launch June 20th in Belgium and wrap July 9th in Portugal. She’ll also play a single show in Brazil, July 18th.

Taylor Swift 2020 Tour Dates

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Lover Fest West)

July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Lover Fest West)

July 31 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Lover Fest East)

August 1 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Lover Fest East)