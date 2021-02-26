 Taylor Swift Cancels Tour Amid 'Unprecedented Pandemic' - Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift Cancels Tour Amid ‘Unprecedented Pandemic’

“I’m so disappointed that I wont’ be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again”

Brittany Spanos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Taylor Swift performs onstage at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

Taylor Swift performs onstage at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has canceled all of her pending tour dates due to the “unprecedented pandemic.” The star had a small slate of shows planned for last summer in support of her 2019 album Lover; they were all postponed in April of last year due to the pandemic.

Swift made the announcement on social media Friday evening. “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” she wrote. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about.”

Swift’s 2020 shows included her massive Lover Fests, that were set to take place in Los Angeles and Foxborough, MA. Other shows included international festival dates in Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil. Since new dates had never been scheduled for Lover Fest, ticket holders have already had the option since April to cancel their tickets and get refunds in the meantime.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” she continued. “I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Since releasing Lover, Swift has dropped two albums of new material, Folklore and Evermore. This April, she will release Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a fully re-recorded take on her Grammy-winning sophomore LP. She will be re-recording all six of the albums she released with her old label Big Machine, following a dispute over ownership of her masters. She has yet to reveal when the other five albums will be available.

