Taylor Swift Announces Forthcoming Album ‘Lover,’ Teases New Song Premiere

After months of hunting for album-related “Easter egg” clues, Taylor Swift revealed her seventh studio album is called Lover and comes out on August 23rd.

Her new single “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie will be included on the record along with a subsequent track, “You Need to Calm Down,” which drops at midnight. Swift announced the big news on Instagram Live. The music video will premiere on June 17th on Good Morning America.

Swift also showed off the album’s cover, as well as the four collectable CD versions of Lover that will each feature their own liner artwork. Two voice memo tracks will appear on the deluxe version of Lover, detail the songwriting and recording process behind two of the album’s 18 tracks. And there will even be some kind of collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney.