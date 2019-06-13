×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Run as White House Press Secretary Is Over Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift Announces Forthcoming Album ‘Lover,’ Teases New Song Premiere

“You Need to Calm Down” premieres Thursday at midnight

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Taylor Swift performs onstage at 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 01, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Taylor Swift performs onstage at 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 01, 2019 in Carson, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After months of hunting for album-related “Easter egg” clues, Taylor Swift revealed her seventh studio album is called Lover and comes out on August 23rd.

Her new single “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie will be included on the record along with a subsequent track, “You Need to Calm Down,” which drops at midnight. Swift announced the big news on Instagram Live. The music video will premiere on June 17th on Good Morning America.

Swift also showed off the album’s cover, as well as the four collectable CD versions of Lover that will each feature their own liner artwork. Two voice memo tracks will appear on the deluxe version of Lover, detail the songwriting and recording process behind two of the album’s 18 tracks. And there will even be some kind of collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad