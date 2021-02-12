Taylor Swift Releases Lyric Video for Re-Recorded ‘Love Story’

Taylor Swift has released the full version of her re-recording of “Love Story,” the first single from her updated recording of her 2008 album Fearless. The new version of the song was first teased in a commercial for Match.

While the song tells the story of star-crossed lovers that culminates in a fairytale ending, the love story the lyric video depicts is the love between artists and fans. The charming and endearing clip features photo stills and video footage of Swift performing, backstage scenes, as well as her meeting and posing with fans throughout her career.

Swift announced she would release Fearless (Taylor’s Version) as the first of her six re-recorded albums on Thursday’s Good Morning America, unveiling the track listing and cover art alongside it. The new album will include Fearless‘ original 20 songs (19 tracks from the Platinum edition and “Today Is a Fairytale”), plus six newly recorded songs that Swift had written around the time of the Fearless sessions, between the ages of 13 and 16.

Although Swift did not officially give a release date for the album, she posted a written statement on Twitter that included a hidden message with capital letters, spelling out “April Ninth.” A representative for Swift later confirmed the release date to Rolling Stone.

Swift first announced that she would be re-recording her first six albums in August 2019 following the multi-million-dollar acquisition of her original masters by Scooter Braun. Braun assumed ownership of Swift’s original recordings after his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record label that released every Swift album through 2017’s Reputation. Swift has repeatedly alleged that neither Braun nor Scott Borchetta, Big Machine’s founder and the man who signed her to the label as a teenager, have given her a fair opportunity to acquire ownership of her masters, hence why she’s chosen to re-record her first six albums.