Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ Debuts in Amazon Series ‘Wilderness’

The re-recording of the 2017 track from the singer's album "Reputation" can be heard for the first time in the teaser for the new thriller series
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has given fans their first taste of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). On Wednesday, the re-recording of Swift’s track “Look What You Made Me Do” from her 2017 album Reputation debuted in a teaser for the new Amazon Original series, Wilderness.

“Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” serves as the song of the opening title for the new psychological thriller, which follows a British couple as they begin an American road trip after the wife discovers her husband has been unfaithful in their marriage.

It is the first track Swift has re-released from Reputation.

“The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed ‘happily-ever-after’ quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair,” a press release for the show reads. 

Playing off the song’s lyrics, the series’s plot reads, “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury.”

“The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas,” the synopsis adds. “For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do … 

News of the new track comes after Swift announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show earlier this month. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane,” she wrote on Instagram later. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

